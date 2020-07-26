Sections
Home / Bengaluru / No mass prayers in Eidgah for Bakrid; Up to 50 allowed at a time in mosques: Karnataka govt

No mass prayers in Eidgah for Bakrid; Up to 50 allowed at a time in mosques: Karnataka govt

People visiting mosques for the prayers have to wear face masks and maintain social distancing, Minority Welfare and Wakf Department Secretary A B Ibrahim said in an order issued on Friday.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 16:23 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Bengaluru

Mass prayers should not be performed in any other places such as halls, community buildings and ‘Shadi Mahal’, the order added. (Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)

The Karnataka government has allowed Eid-ul-Azha prayers only in mosques that too with a maximum of 50 people at a time and said mass prayers at Eidgah and other places are prohibited in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

People visiting mosques for the prayers have to wear face masks and maintain social distancing, Minority Welfare and Wakf Department Secretary A B Ibrahim said in an order issued on Friday.

It said the Hilal committee has decided that the Eid-ul- Azha, also known as Bakrid, would be celebrated on July 31 in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu districts while it would be on August 1 in the rest of the state.

Noting that mass prayers were one of the important rituals Muslims perform during Bakrid, the order said in view of the Covid-19 pandemic such events at Eidgah and other places were prohibited.



However, prayers would be allowed in mosques with the restriction that not more than 50 people should take part. If there were more people, the prayers should be performed in batches, the department said in the order.

Mass prayers should not be performed in any other places such as halls, community buildings and ‘Shadi Mahal’, the order added.

Karnataka has allowed temples, mosques and other places of worship to be open for devotees from June 8 with all Covid-19 preventive measures in place.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

First bit of evidence of tiger breeding in Assam wildlife sanctuary brings cheer for activists
Jul 26, 2020 17:49 IST
IMA writes to Bihar CM for removal of health secretary
Jul 26, 2020 17:48 IST
What is driving China’s aggression?
Jul 26, 2020 17:45 IST
Yogi Adityanath surveys flood-hit areas in Gorakhpur
Jul 26, 2020 17:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.