One Covid-19 patient commits suicide at hospital, 8 new cases in Karnataka

One Covid-19 patient commits suicide at hospital, 8 new cases in Karnataka

The patient allegedly jumped from the trauma centre building of the Victoria Hospital here this morning, police said, adding that further investigations are on.

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 13:59 IST

By Press Trust of India, Bengaluru

Civil defence officials wear protective suits to help a man who was lying on the roadside near Hebbal flyover during a nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic, in Bengaluru, Sunday, April 26, 2020. (PTI)

A 50-year old Covid-19 patient allegedly committed suicide here on Monday, as eight new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of infections in the state to 511.

“A fifty-year old male from Bengaluru Urban, Covid positive patient admitted in Victoria on 24-04-2020 with history of pneumonia, known case of Hypertension, HCV positive and chronic kidney disease on regular dialysis. Patient died on 27-04-2020, with non-Covid cause,” Health Department said in its mid-day situation update.

The patient allegedly jumped from the trauma centre building of the Victoria Hospital here this morning, police said, adding that further investigations are on.

“Eight new positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon...Till date 511 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 19 deaths & 188 discharges,” the update said.



Five out of eight newly confirmed positive are contacts of patients already tested positive; while one is with Influenza Like Illness (ILI), the other is with a travel history to Mumbai.

Contact tracing of another man from Vijayapura is under process.

Among the patients two each are from Vijayapura, Dakshina Kannada and Jamakhandi in Bagalkote district, while one each from Bengaluru urban and Nagamangala in Mandya district.

Five patients are men and three are women.

