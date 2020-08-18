Patients shifted as Bengaluru hospital runs out of oxygen supply

Sections
Updated: Aug 18, 2020 07:36 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Bengaluru

The KIMS said in a statement that due to shortage of liquid oxygen from the manufacturing company, authorities were informed about the situation and requested for arrangements of liquid oxygen from other suppliers. (ANI (Representative Image))

Patients, including those who are Covid-19 positive and on oxygen support at the Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences, were shifted to various hospitals in Bengaluru on Monday night as the medical facility was short of oxygen supply, official sources said.

Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar tweeted that as soon as he came to know about the shortage of oxygen at the KIMS, a private hospital, directions were issued to shift patients by ambulance to Victoria, Bowring and Rajiv Gandhi hospitals in the city.

For the treatment of critical patients, 20 huge oxygen cylinders have been sent to the KIMS, Sudhakar said.

According to official sources, nearly 50 patients, including those coronavirus positive, have been shifted.



The KIMS said in a statement that due to shortage of liquid oxygen from the manufacturing company, authorities were informed about the situation and requested for arrangements of liquid oxygen from other suppliers.

“We have anticipated that low oxygen volume hypoxic crisis may occur for oxygen dependent patients,” it said.

“For damage control and on precautionary measures, we plan to shift all oxygen-dependent patients to various government and private hospitals.

“During this crisis, all government officials and authorities immediately responded to our call and supported us by joining hands with the management for saving the lives of the patients. We are indebted for their kind co-operation,” it added.

