Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bengaluru / Sandalwood drugs case: Bineesh Kodiyeri appears before Enforcement Directorate

Sandalwood drugs case: Bineesh Kodiyeri appears before Enforcement Directorate

Bineesh Kodiyeri is suspected of having links with an accused in the case, Mohammed Anoop. Anoop is among those accused of supplying drugs to Kannada film actors and singers.

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 12:35 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Karan Manral, Bengaluru

Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan reaches Enforcement Directorate (File Photo/ANI)

Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, on Tuesday deposed before the Enforcement Directorate here over charges of his links with an accused in the drug seizure case.

The ED had served a notice directing him to appear before them on Tuesday in connection with his alleged links with one of the accused arrested in the drugs case by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

The NCB had arrested Anikha D, R Ravindran and Mohammed Anoop in August from Bengaluru for allegedly possessing drugs.

They are accused of supplying drugs to Kannada film actors and singers.



It is suspected that Bineesh has links with Mohammed Anoop.

The ED had questioned him on September 9.

The youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) had alleged that Bineesh Kodiyeri has close links with some members of a drug racket busted by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Bengaluru. PTI GMS ROH ROH

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt okays induction of nuke-capable Shaurya missile amid Ladakh standoff
Oct 06, 2020 12:09 IST
Hathras case: UP govt calls for court-monitored probe by CBI in Supreme Court
Oct 06, 2020 11:21 IST
Alwar gang-rape case: Special court pronounces all 5 accused guilty
Oct 06, 2020 12:34 IST
Rhea Chakraborty, others’ judicial custody likely to be extended
Oct 06, 2020 11:52 IST

latest news

Rajasthan’s Congress MLA Kailash Trivedi dies of post-Covid complications
Oct 06, 2020 12:30 IST
SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam 2020: Admit card released for Eastern region, direct link to download
Oct 06, 2020 12:27 IST
Swann explains why CSK win so many titles while citing Watson’s example
Oct 06, 2020 12:28 IST
Mirzapur 2 trailer updates: Kaleen bhaiya, Guddu, Munna in fight unto death
Oct 06, 2020 12:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.