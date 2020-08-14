SDPI role under scanner: Minister

State deputy chief minister CN Ashwath Narayan said the government was also considering banning SDPI, four of whose members are among the over 140 arrested in connection with the violence. (PTI)

The role of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in Tuesday’s violence in Bengaluru that left three people dead was under scanner, Karnataka home minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday.

A mob went on a rampage in the city on August 11 over a social media post with alleged derogatory references to Islam. The mob, armed with machetes, swords and sticks, vandalised the residence of a Congress legislator — the post was made from the Facebook account of his nephew — attacked two police stations, damaged vehicles, and smashed an ATM machine into pieces in a violent five-hour spree that also left 100 people, including 60 police personnel, wounded. Three people were killed after police opened fire to bring the situation under control.

“As per the information gathered so far and video footage [available], most importantly the role of SDPI is coming to light. We are collecting more information regarding it, we are investigating deeply in this regard”, Bommai said.

State deputy chief minister CN Ashwath Narayan said the government was also considering banning SDPI, four of whose members are among the over 140 arrested in connection with the violence.

Seventeen people have been booked for the clashes.

“Already, several SDPI office bearers have been arrested. Muzammil Pasha, the SDPI district secretary is the main [accused]. Firoz, Afraz Pasha and Shaik Adil, all of them are from SDPI, have also been arrested. Their role is completely being investigated,” Bommai added.

SDPI, however, has denied any connection to the violence and instead accused the police of failing to bring the situation under control.

Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy’s nephew Naveen was among those arrested in the case. Naveen , who is in his 20s, said his account that was used to make the controversial post was hacked into.

The post was made on August 10 and it went viral a day later, police officials said on condition of anonymity

Authorities have also extended Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which prohibits the gathering of four or more people at a place, in areas under DJ Halli and KG Halli police station, till August 15.