Sections
Home / Bengaluru / Section 144 imposed in Mangaluru from Aug 4 to 6 ahead of Bhumi Pujan in Ayodhya

Section 144 imposed in Mangaluru from Aug 4 to 6 ahead of Bhumi Pujan in Ayodhya

“Due to ‘Bhoomi puja’ for Ram Mandir on August 5, section 144 to be imposed (4 August 8.00 pm to 6 August 6.00 am), in Mangaluru Police Commissionarate Limit,” Commissioner office press release read.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 07:38 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Bengaluru

Fishing boats anchored at Old Port Harbour area, in Mangaluru. (PTI)

In order to avoid any untoward incident on August 5, during bhumi pujan of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, section 144 will be imposed from August 4 from 8 pm to 6 am on August 6 in Mangaluru, the city police commissioner, Vikas Kumar said.

“Due to ‘Bhoomi puja’ for Ram Mandir on August 5, section 144 to be imposed (4 August 8.00 pm to 6 August 6.00 am), in Mangaluru Police Commissionarate Limit,” Commissioner office press release read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

The construction of Ram temple will begin in Ayodhya after the foundation ceremony in which various dignitaries from the political and religious field are likely to participate.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mumbai rains: Local train services stop, BMC appeals to offices to remain shut
Aug 04, 2020 08:07 IST
UAE’s IPL 2020 test: 60 games, three venues
Aug 04, 2020 08:04 IST
Australia or India? A clash of dates for women’s leagues
Aug 04, 2020 07:56 IST
Negligence led to spike in Covid-19 cases: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Aug 04, 2020 07:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.