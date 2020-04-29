Siddaramaiah urges govt to announce special stimulus package for EWS

I urge the government to announce a special stimulus package for the Economically Weaker Sections, said Siddaramaiah. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday held a meeting with various associations related to auto, taxi and others.

“I urge the government to announce a special stimulus package for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in society. The government must immediately provide help to daily wagers. Many farmers too have lost their livelihood and the government must come to their aid. If the government does not take the above suggestions seriously. I will take to the streets and protest soon once this crisis is over,” Siddaramaiah told media after the meeting.

He said he has demanded many times that the state government should supply free food to these families which may cost around Rs 15 to 20 crore.

“In Karnataka, there are more than 20 lakh organised workers, out of which only 12 lakh workers have got Rs 2,000,” he added.

Siddaramaiah mentioned that these people are getting food packets only in BJP-ruled constituencies. He also alleged that BJP is doing “vendetta politics”.

“Labourers who depend on daily wages need economic stimulus. Commercial vehicles seized during lockdown should be released,” he further said.