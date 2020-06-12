Sections
Surge in Covid-19 cases likely in Karnataka after August 15: Minister

Speaking to reporters in Ballari, Sudhakar said, “About 97 percent of over 3,000 active cases in the state are asymptomatic”. Experts after studying the developments in other countries and states have said that there will be a surge in infections after August 15.

By Press Trust of India, Bengaluru

Bengaluru that does not figure in the list of 10 cities shared by the Minister has reported 581 coronavirus cases till last evening, out of which 258 are active. (PTI)

Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Friday said experts have indicated a surge in coronavirus cases in the state after August 15 and the government was taking all precautionary measures in that direction.

Speaking to reporters in Ballari, Sudhakar said, “About 97 percent of over 3,000 active cases in the state are asymptomatic.Experts after studying the developments in other countries and states have said that there will be a surge in infections after August 15.” He said the government was taking all precautionary measures in that direction.

As of June 11 evening, cumulatively 6,245 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 72 deaths and 2,976 discharges, the health department’s bulletin said. It said, out of 3,195 active cases, 3,185 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 10 are in ICU.

Meanwhile, in a tweet pointing out that nearly 60 per cent of the Covid -19 cases in the country are from 10 cities, Sudhakar said, despite being the fourth most populous city in the country Bengaluru has been successful in containing its spread.



“Nearly 60% of total Covid-19 cases in India are found in 10 cities. Despite being 4th most populous, Bengaluru has been successful in containing spread of virus. I urge people to keep up the fight, continue vigil & together with #CoronaWarriors we can defeat the virus,” Sudhakar tweeted.

Bengaluru that does not figure in the list of 10 cities shared by the Minister has reported 581 coronavirus cases till last evening, out of which 258 are active.

