Sushant Singh Rajput case latest developments: Rhea Chakraborty joins NCB probe, Showik arrested

NCB officials said Rhea Chakraborty will be confronted with her brother Showik on Sunday. (PTI File Photo )

Three central agencies, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), are currently probing Bollywood actor Sushant Rajput’s death from several angles.

Chakraborty on Sunday joined the probe being handled by NCB into the drug abuse angle of the case. The agency has so far arrested her brother Showik, Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda and three others in connection with the case. Chakrabortys’ lawyer has said that neither of the siblings has ever consumed drugs.

Here are the latest developments in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case:

Rhea Chakraborty to come face-to-face with brother Showik

The NCB issued summons to Rhea early on Sunday, following which she reached the agency’s office around 12pm. She will be confronted with her brother Showik, who along with Miranda has been remanded to the central agency’s custody till September 9.

Rhea ready for arrest, says lawyer

As Chakraborty joined the NCB probe today, her lawyer said she was ready for being arrested and hasn’t even applied for anticipatory bail.

“RheaChakraborty is ready for arrest as it’s a witch-hunt. If loving someone is a crime she’ll face consequences of her love. Being innocent she hasn’t approached any court for an anticipatory bail in all cases foisted by Bihar Police with CBI, ED & NCB,” lawyer Satish Maneshinde said.

‘Next in line is my daughter’: Rhea Chakraborty’s father issues statement

Chakraborty’s father Indrajit on Saturday issued a statement, after his son’s arrest on Friday, saying next on line was his daughter Rhea.

“Congratulations India, you have arrested my son, I’m sure next on the line is my daughter and I don’t know who is next thereafter. You have effectively demolished a middle class family. But of course, for the sake of justice, everything is justified. Jai Hind,” Lt Col Indrajit Chakraborty (Retd) said.

Rajput’s domestic help Dipesh Sawant arrested

NCB late on Saturday arrested Sawant as well in connection with the drugs probe. Sawant has been remanded to NCB custody September 9.

CBI visits Rajput’s Bandra home with his sister, staff

CBI officials probing Rajput’s death case were spotted at the actor’s house in Mumbai’s Bandra on Saturday morning along with his sister Meetu Singh and a few staff members.

According to reports, Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj, house caretaker Keshav were also present with them.

Mumbai Police hiding ‘something very big’: KK Singh’s lawyer

After the arrest of Showik and Miranda by NCB, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer alleged that Mumbai Police were hiding “something very big.”

“Arrests by NCB prove the fear of the family that there was something very big that Mumbai Police wanted to hide. Clearly, there are several angles in this case. The family hopes that more angles will come out,” Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Arrests so far

While CBI and ED, probing the actor’s death and the alleged money laundering angle respectively, have made no arrests so far, NCB has till now has arrested seven people.

NCB has held Zaid Vilatra, Kaizan Ebrahim and Abdel Basit Parihar for drug peddling apart from Showik and Miranda, who were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Friday.