Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bengaluru / Tejasvi Surya claims chemical-induced water sprayed at BJP workers, govt denies allegations

Tejasvi Surya claims chemical-induced water sprayed at BJP workers, govt denies allegations

Kolkata and parts of Howrah witnessed clashes between BJP workers and the police near Howrah. The state police in riot gear beat up protesters, burst tear gas shells and used water cannons to disband the protests.

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 23:21 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha National President Tejasvi Surya. (Twitter)

Bharatiya Janata Party’s youth wing chief and South Bangalore MP Tejasvi Surya alleged that the police in Kolkata sprayed water mixed with chemicals on Thursday during the Nabanna Cholo rally organised by the party to protest against political killings in West Bengal.

Speaking to mediapersons, Surya said, “Today was a black day... The TMC g\overnment murdered rule of law in the state. The way our cadres and leaders were attacked and beaten up mercilessly by the police is unprecedented. Don’t we have the right to conduct a peaceful rally in the state?”

Kolkata and parts of Howrah witnessed clashes between BJP workers and the police near Howrah. The state police in riot gear beat up protesters, burst tear gas shells and used water cannons to disband the protests.

Responding to these allegations, West Bengal chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, “No chemical was used in cannon water, it is wrong information. The intent globally to use coloured water is to identify a person post dispersal for further necessary action as per the law if required.”

Bandopadhyay added that there is evidence of violent incidents. “Firearm has been recovered, policemen were also attacked. 89 persons were detained in Kolkata Police area & 24 detained in Howrah Police area. Some police personnel have sustained injuries.”

He also said that allowing 25,000 people across several rallies would have been a travesty of the lockdown norms.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away days after surgery
Oct 08, 2020 22:56 IST
‘Saddened beyond words’: PM Modi on Ram Vilas Paswan’s demise
Oct 08, 2020 21:25 IST
SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020: Bairstow, Rashid guide SRH to 69-run win
Oct 08, 2020 23:31 IST
Mike Pompeo expected to travel to India for 2+2 dialogue this month
Oct 08, 2020 22:44 IST

latest news

Despite rise in Covid-19 cases, 32% beds in Mumbai are vacant, claims civic corporation
Oct 08, 2020 23:39 IST
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray meets Maratha leaders to discuss MPSC exams, supernumerary reservation
Oct 08, 2020 23:38 IST
Here’s what Chandigarh’s Covid combat zone looks like
Oct 08, 2020 23:37 IST
Hybrid learning model is the way to go for Maharashtra schools, say experts
Oct 08, 2020 23:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.