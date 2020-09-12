Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bengaluru / Three killed in Karnataka temple, robbery suspected

Three killed in Karnataka temple, robbery suspected

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa expressed his grief at the murders.

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 08:07 IST

By By Venkatesha Babu, Hindustan Times Bengaluru

The murders were committed with the aim to rob the temple, suspects police. (Shutterstock Photo)

Three men were killed in the early hours of Friday at an ancient temple in the Mandya district of Karnataka during a robbery, according to police officials. The three men killed include an assistant priest and two security guards at the 12th century Arkeshwara Swamy temple at Guttalu.

Mandya police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. Police said that the three men, identified as Ganesh (55), Prakash (60), and Anand (42), were murdered by the burglars, who broke open the hundi (donation box) and decamped with an unknown amount of money and other offerings.

Also Read: South Western Railway increases platform ticket price in Bengaluru by 400 per cent

Chief minister B S Yediyurappa expressed condolence to the families of the slain men and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin. The CM tweeted saying, “It is very disturbing to learn that the priests of the Arkeshwara temple in Mandya, Ganesh, Prakash, and Anand have been murdered by burglars. A compensation of Rs 5 lakh per family of slain temple priests will be given. Immediate legal action will be initiated against the guilty.”

Also Read: Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanna Galrani’s police custody extended in drug case



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

NDMC’s 40-member team to keep Parliament deep-clean
Sep 12, 2020 00:39 IST
Relocate, then demolish: Delhi govt’s slum board to railways
Sep 12, 2020 01:10 IST
PM Modi, MP CM to take part in housing scheme e-function on Saturday
Sep 12, 2020 06:20 IST
Factory output contracts for fifth consecutive month
Sep 12, 2020 02:58 IST

latest news

Migrants in UP pack their bags as former employers lay out red carpet for their return
Sep 12, 2020 09:09 IST
Do not misuse Sachin Tendulkar’s name: Lalchand Rajput
Sep 12, 2020 08:46 IST
Hyderabad Police shares simple yet impactful post on fake news
Sep 12, 2020 08:45 IST
Priyanka pays tribute to victims of 9/11 attacks on 19th anniversary
Sep 12, 2020 08:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.