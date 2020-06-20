Sections
Unlock 1: Karnataka govt authorises local bodies to fix timings to open parks

Unlock 1: Karnataka govt authorises local bodies to fix timings to open parks

It has also mandated adhering to all the national directives issued to contain the spread of Covid-19 and the guidelines issued by the state government in this connection.

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 14:35 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Bengaluru

Earlier in May, while relaxing the lockdown norms, the government had set 7 am to 9 am and from 5 pm to 7 pm for opening of parks. (Parveen Kumar/HT file photo. Representative image)

Continuing with easing of restrictions under ‘Unlock 1.0’, the Karnataka government on Saturday authorised local bodies to fix timing for opening of public parks other than those in the containment zones between 5 am to 9 pm.

Noting that the government has been relaxing conditions under unlock 1.0, Principal Secretary Revenue N Manjunath Prasad, who is also the member secretary of the state disaster management authority in an order said, local bodies have been asked to set timing between 5am to 9pm to open all parks that come under them and the government.

It said, this would be applicable to only those parks that come outside the containment zones.



Earlier in May, while relaxing the lockdown norms, the government had set 7 am to 9 am and from 5 pm to 7 pm for opening of parks.

