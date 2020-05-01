Sections
Wearing masks at public places compulsory in Bengaluru

Updated: May 01, 2020 19:34 IST

By Press Trust of India, Bengaluru

Karnataka, April 08 (ANI): Traffic police wears visors on the face mask while checking vehicles during the nationwide lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic, in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

Amid the nationwide lockdown in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has made the wearing of face masks compulsory at public places and those who will violate the norm will have to pay a fine.

“Wearing the facial mask to cover mouth and nose is compulsory at public places and in any working space with more than five people,” said BH Anil Kumar, Commissioner, BBMP.

“Facial masks and gloves used by any of the households and commercial establishments should be properly handed over to waste collectors in covers or closed bags as part of sanitary waste,” added Kumar.

Kumar further said that “spitting, urinating, littering and any kind of related public nuisance is banned and will be considered as a public offence.”



“Those violating the order will have to pay Rs 1,000 on the first time and Rs 2,000 on the second and subsequent violation,” he added.

The order has come into effect from April 30 midnight and will continue to remain in force until further orders.

