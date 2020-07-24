Sections
World Bank, NPMU laud Karnataka’s progress under Atal Bhujal Yojana

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 19:13 IST

By Asian News International, Bengaluru

The World Bank and NPMU have selected Dabbegatta of Madhugiri Taluk and JC Pura of Chikkanayakanahalli taluk. (PTI File )

The World Bank and National Project Management Unit (NPMU) have lauded Karnataka’s progress under the Centre’s Atal Bhujal Yojana and said that this model can be emulated by other states, revealed a statement from the state Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

“199 villages of six taluks come under the ambit of the scheme. As per the guidelines of the scheme, Minor Irrigation and Ground Water Development Department has taken up data collection, preparation of water security plan and other primary activities,” the statement said.

The World Bank and NPMU have selected Dabbegatta of Madhugiri Taluk and JC Pura of Chikkanayakanahalli taluk.



They have instructed to prepare a detailed water budget and water security plan and submit them to the Central government to avail additional incentive for Tumkur district.

