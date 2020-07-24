World Bank, NPMU laud Karnataka’s progress under Atal Bhujal Yojana

The World Bank and NPMU have selected Dabbegatta of Madhugiri Taluk and JC Pura of Chikkanayakanahalli taluk. (PTI File )

The World Bank and National Project Management Unit (NPMU) have lauded Karnataka’s progress under the Centre’s Atal Bhujal Yojana and said that this model can be emulated by other states, revealed a statement from the state Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Atal Bhujal Yojana is being implemented on a pilot basis in Tumkuru district.

“199 villages of six taluks come under the ambit of the scheme. As per the guidelines of the scheme, Minor Irrigation and Ground Water Development Department has taken up data collection, preparation of water security plan and other primary activities,” the statement said.

They have instructed to prepare a detailed water budget and water security plan and submit them to the Central government to avail additional incentive for Tumkur district.