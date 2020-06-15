Sections
‘Worship on Wheels’: Bengaluru church holds drive-in service

Several people attended the church at Hebbal in all kinds of cars, wearing a mask and maintaining physical distance.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 13:10 IST

By Indo Asian News Service | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Bengaluru Karnataka

A member of a Church prays while sitting in her car after parking it on ground during drive-in worship, amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, in Bengaluru. (PTI)

A city church on Sunday conducted a drive-in worship service where the congregation attended in the comfort of their cars to maintain physical distancing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Welcome to the Worship on Wheels (WOW) as we begin reopening of the church. Give a shout of praise to Jesus with your mask on. Hallelujah,” said a priest of Bethel AG Church International Worship Centre from the stage in an open plot where several cars lined up for the Sunday service.

Several people attended the church at Hebbal in all kinds of cars, wearing a mask and maintaining physical distance.

The church conducted the service in a plot acquired in December 2019, located 200 metres away from the current church complex in Hebbal, with the aim to build a larger church building to accommodate the increasing congregation.



Six services were held on Sunday - two each for those driving-in on motorcycles and cars and two more inside the church for the devotees taking public transport or walking in.

Services for people arriving on bikes had been scheduled at 7 am and 5 pm, on cars at 9 am and 7 pm and for walk-ins at 11 am and 1 pm

Similarly, to pray for those people who cannot attend any of the six services, an online sermon was live streamed at 12 pm on Facebook and YouTube.

