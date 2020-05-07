Yediyurappa expresses sadness over gas leak incident in Vizag

An affected man being taken for treatment at King George Hospital after a major chemical gas leakage at LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam. (PTI)

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday expressed sadness over the gas leak incident at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and said his thoughts and prayers are with the families affected .

“Extremely saddened by the incident in Visakhapatnam. My thoughts and prayers are with the families affected. @AndhraPradeshCM,” Yediyurappa tweeted.

Nine people, including a child, were killed and over 100 hospitalised after a major gas leak at a polymer plant in Visakhapatnam in the wee hours of Thursday.

The gas leak impacted villages within a five kilometer radius of the plant, according to officials.

Former Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas M Veerappa Moily expressing shock over the incident said, “...we find from the report that not much rescue operation has been taken. Emergent measures will have to be taken on a war footing to bring the situation under control. I pray that situation comes under control and all the affected are taken care.”

Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a tweet said, “Sad to know about the tragic gas leak in Visakhapatnam which has taken many lives. We stand in support with the people of Andra Pradesh in this hour of grief.”