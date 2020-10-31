Best is always worth waiting for, says Hemant Kher

Sections
Actor, writer and acting coach Hemant Kher is elated with the success of his recently streamed series and strongly feels it was worth the wait. “I waited nearly two decades...

Actor, writer and acting coach Hemant Kher is elated with the success of his recently streamed series and strongly feels it was worth the wait. “I waited nearly two decades to get the kind of acting project. I always wanted to be a part of something worthwhile after being disappointed on many occasions. But, I didn’t let my love for acting fade away while I was writing and training others,” said National School of Drama (NSD) alumnus.

Telling more about his early days, Hemant said, “After my course, I did some work but it was not up to the mark. Then I got a writing offer for a show ‘Shabaash India’ (2006) and along with that I continued doing theatre. I wrote shows like ‘Dance India Dance,’ ‘Indian Idol’ and also donned the hat of a creative director for other shows.”

Simultaneously, he started training anchors and actors for shows as an acting coach. “All this continued and I deliberately avoided taking acting projects where my role was insignificant. I was actually happy training and writing shows but the actor in me was restless.”

Hemant has impressed one and all with his performance of Ashwin Mehta in the web series, ‘Scam1992.’ “My audition for this role went very well. When I came to know that the story is about Harshad Mehta, who made headlines for the 1992 Indian stock market scam, and the character is that of his elder brother, I felt this can be the project I have waited for all these years. Thank God, I accepted it and it did click! I mean look at the high ratings and rave reviews it’s garnering. Hansal (Mehta) sir was well armed and left nothing unresearched or unexplored.”

