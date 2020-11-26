Sections
1 dead, 45 injured as bus carrying marriage party overturns in Madhya Pradesh’s Umaria

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 12:48 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Umaria Madhya Pradesh

At least 46 passengers were pulled out of the bus by locals and police and rushed to a primary health centre at Bargi where a 65-year-old woman, Ram Bai Gupta, succumbed to her injuries. (HT Archive)

An elderly woman was killed and at least 45 others members of a marriage party were injured when their bus overturned in Madhya Pradesh’s Umaria district on Thursday morning, police said.

The accident took place at Marhai turn under Amarpur police station limits, about 55 km from the district headquarters, when the victims, belonging to Shadhol, were returning along with the bride from Satna, they said.

The driver of the speeding bus apparently lost control over the wheels following which it toppled, a police official said.

At least 46 passengers were pulled out of the bus by locals and police and rushed to a primary health centre at Bargi where a 65-year-old woman, Ram Bai Gupta, succumbed to her injuries, he said.

Among the 45 injured, 20 to 25 people received severe injuries and they were rushed to the nearby Katni district for better medical treatment, the official said.

The bus driver fled after the accident and efforts were on to nab him, he said.

