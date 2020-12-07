1 killed, 10 injured in clash over water in Bundelkhand

The deceased was identified as Khilaan Yadav, 50, a resident of Dhand village of Sagar district. (HT Archives. Representative image)

A man was killed and 10 others were injured in a clash over distribution over water in Bundelkhand region, police officials said on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Khilaan Yadav, 50, a resident of Dhand village of Sagar district.

“There was a tension between residents of Dhand and Bajreda villages over the distribution of water of Sagari dam constructed on a local lake in Sagar district. On Sunday afternoon, the villagers of Dhand village, which is in downstream of the lake, tried to open the gates of the dam for irrigation purpose but residents of Bajreda village reached there to stop them from opening the gate. They attacked each other with stones, cane and wooden sticks,” Sagar superintendent of police Atul Singh said.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against nine people, Singh said.

One of the injured victims, Raj Yadav, 28, said, “We need water for irrigation of at least 100 acres agricultural land but residents of Bajreda village don’t allow us to take water from the dam.”

Resident of Bajreda village however denied ever stopping the residents of Dhand village from drawing water.