12-year-old girl gang-raped and killed in Madhya Pradesh

A minor girl (12) was allegedly gang-raped and killed in Madhya Pradesh’s (MP) Ratlam district late at night on Saturday. The body of the girl was recovered from a farm land on Sunday morning.

Three suspects have been detained for their alleged involvement in the crime.

“The girl went missing when she had gone to a shop in the vicinity to purchase tea and sugar late on Saturday evening. The shopkeeper informed her family members that she had come to the shop but left after purchasing the goods,” said Gaurav Tiwari, superintendent of police (SP), Ratlam.

“Her family lodged a missing complaint with the police at night on Saturday. A search was conducted through the night. Later, the villagers and police found tea and sugar. They followed the trail and found the girl’s body on a farm land on Sunday morning,” said the SP.

“Four villagers used to create a nuisance whenever they would get drunk. One of them had tried to mislead the villagers when they were searching for the girl. He had said she was abducted by some people in a car. We have detained three suspects and an interrogation is in progress,” said the SP.

“A first information report (FIR) has been registered under section 376 D (gang-rape), 363 (kidnapping), 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, 2012. A post-mortem examination was conducted that confirmed that the girl was gang-raped and murdered,” he added.

The girl’s body was handed over to her family members. Police personnel have been deployed in the village following the incident in a bid to pacify the agitated villagers, the SP added.