Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bhopal / 3 of a family die of electrocution in MP

3 of a family die of electrocution in MP

While Kamala is believed to have touched a live electric wire, her daughter Neetu and son-in-law Manoj died trying to save her, said police.

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 13:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Bhopal

Police are further investigating the deaths to get to the bottom of the matter. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Three people of a family were electrocuted to death in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district on Thursday late night, said police. The deceased were identified as residents of Bada Laharpura village. Kamla Ojha, 55, her daughter Neetu Ojha, 30 and her son-in-law Manoj Kumar, 35 were the victims.

Shivpuri, superintendent of police, Rajesh Chandel said, “Kashiram Ojha, 58, informed the police on Friday morning about the incident. Kashiram said when he woke up in the morning, his wife Kamla, daughter Neetu and son-in-law Manoj were lying down flat in a room in an unconscious state. They were rushed to district hospital where doctors declared them dead.”

Also Read: ‘Jihad has no place in love’: Ashok Gehlot attacks BJP for dividing nation, disturbing communal harmony

In the preliminary investigation, it was found that Kamla touched a live electric wire and died on the spot while Neetu and Manoj died while attempting to rescue Kamla, said the SP.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

France turns the screws on Imran Khan, declines upgrade for Mirage, subs and more
Nov 20, 2020 13:33 IST
Poor air quality forces Sonia Gandhi to shift out of Delhi on doctors’ advice
Nov 20, 2020 11:56 IST
Delhi records coldest November morning since 2006
Nov 20, 2020 14:07 IST
PM Modi launches RuPay Card phase-2 in Bhutan
Nov 20, 2020 13:21 IST

latest news

All Mumbai schools to remain shut till December 31 in Mumbai: BMC
Nov 20, 2020 14:17 IST
Karnataka BJP leader CT Ravi says cow slaughter ban coming soon
Nov 20, 2020 14:14 IST
19 stuck in snowfall rescued by Jammu-Kashmir police, Indian Army
Nov 20, 2020 14:12 IST
Jaan Kumar Sanu’s mother slams Nikki Tamboli’s accusations
Nov 20, 2020 14:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.