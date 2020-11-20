3 of a family die of electrocution in MP

Police are further investigating the deaths to get to the bottom of the matter. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Three people of a family were electrocuted to death in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district on Thursday late night, said police. The deceased were identified as residents of Bada Laharpura village. Kamla Ojha, 55, her daughter Neetu Ojha, 30 and her son-in-law Manoj Kumar, 35 were the victims.

Shivpuri, superintendent of police, Rajesh Chandel said, “Kashiram Ojha, 58, informed the police on Friday morning about the incident. Kashiram said when he woke up in the morning, his wife Kamla, daughter Neetu and son-in-law Manoj were lying down flat in a room in an unconscious state. They were rushed to district hospital where doctors declared them dead.”

Also Read: ‘Jihad has no place in love’: Ashok Gehlot attacks BJP for dividing nation, disturbing communal harmony

In the preliminary investigation, it was found that Kamla touched a live electric wire and died on the spot while Neetu and Manoj died while attempting to rescue Kamla, said the SP.