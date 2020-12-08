4 arrested for trying to shield rape-accused police constable in Ujjain

Police in Ujjain arrested a Class IV employee of the health department on Monday for allegedly shielding the accused in a rape case. According to the police, the health department employee allegedly gave the idea to the rape accused and three others, including two constables, of giving another person’s sample for DNA testing.

All four accused were arrested for impersonation, fabricating false evidence and hatching criminal conspiracy to change the sample of sperm and blood of the main accused Ajay Astey for DNA test, said Satyendra Shukla, superintendent of police, Ujjain. Ajay was posted as a constable in Police Line.

The accused include Class IV employee Jagdish Kumar, two constables - Tabrez Khan, posted at Women police station, and Ghanshyam, posted at Neelganga police station - and the main accused’s cousin Balram Suryawanshi.

Also read: No midway, just ‘yes’ or ‘no’ from Amit Shah at today’s meeting, says farmers’ leader

“After Neelganga police arrested Ajay Astey on December 5, Jagdish Kumar contacted him and made the plan of impersonation. Jagdish asked him to arrange a person who can impersonate as Astey in the hospital while giving the sample. Astey, with the help of constable Ghanshyam, contacted his cousin Balram Suryawanshi and his friend constable Tabrez,” said the SP.

The SP added, “A sub-inspector Hemlata and constable Ghanshyam took Astey to district hospital on Sunday for DNA test. Tabrez and Balram also reached the hospital. When on-duty doctor H Diwakar called Astey for the sample, Jagdish facilitated the entry of Balram with constable Ghanshyam into the room to give his sample for DNA test.”

When the doctors asked for details, Balram got nervous. When the police interrogated Balram, he confessed his crime and took the names of Tabrez, Ghanshyam and Jagdish.

All four were produced before the court and were subsequently sent on judicial remand on Tuesday.