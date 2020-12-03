Sections
5 of MP family drown to death after boat capsizes during temple visit

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 15:08 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Bhopal

Five people drowned after a part of the small boat they were travelling in broke off, resulting in the boat capsizing in the dam. (REUTERS Photo/Representative use)

At least five persons, including two women and three children of a family, drowned when their boat capsized in a dam in Agar-Malwa district, 200 km west of Bhopal, while the family was on the way to a temple on Wednesday evening, said police.

The deceased were identified as Ramkanya, 35, her daughter Jaya, 13, Sunita, 40, her daughter Alka, 13 and son Abhishek, 9, all residents of Kanad village of the district, said police.

Agar-Malwa superintendent of police Rakesh Sagar said, “All the five were going to a temple of goddess Pacheti. They boarded a small boat to cross the dam on Wednesday afternoon. In the middle of the dam, a part of the boat broke off and the boat capsized in the dam.”

A state disaster response force (SDRF) team, rushed to the spot for rescue operation, fished out all the five bodies late Wednesday night.



MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

Earlier, in another incident, three sisters drowned in a pond in Shahdol district on Wednesday while bathing.

The deceased were identified as Sandhya Singh, 9, Baby Singh, 6, and Neha Singh, all residents of Shyamdeeh village of the district.

