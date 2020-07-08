Sections
Home / Bhopal / 55-year-old man held for allegedly raping cow in Bhopal: Police

55-year-old man held for allegedly raping cow in Bhopal: Police

“On July 4, a man named Sabir Ali, 55 entered a diary in Sundar Nagar. The dairy owner Ram Yadav caught him but later allowed him to go. The next day, Yadav checked CCTV footage and found Ali doing an unnatural act (sex) with the cow,” police said.

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 08:43 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Bhopal

The dairy owner checked CCTV footage and found the man doing an unnatural act with the cow, police said. (Reuters File Photo )

A 55-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a cow at a dairy in Sundar Nagar here, police said on Tuesday.

Alok Srivastava, Ashoka Garden police station in-charge, Bhopal said that incident took place on July 4 and the accused has been booked under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code.

“On July 4, a man named Sabir Ali, 55 entered a diary in Sundar Nagar. The dairy owner Ram Yadav caught him but later allowed him to go. The next day, Yadav checked CCTV footage and found Ali doing an unnatural act (sex) with the cow,” Srivastava told ANI.

“Yadav has filed a complaint in the police station and Sabir Ali has been booked under Section 377. He has been arrested,” he said.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19: Texas passes 10,000 confirmed in single day
Jul 08, 2020 10:16 IST
Sunny Leone enjoys a fun dip in a pool in LA, watch
Jul 08, 2020 10:12 IST
DU open book exam: HC asks Delhi University to clear stand on final year exams date sheet
Jul 08, 2020 10:11 IST
Lampard says Christian Pulisic has raised his game at Chelsea
Jul 08, 2020 10:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.