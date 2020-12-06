99-year-old woman tortured, ousted from home by sons, files petition under Domestic Violence Act

A 99- year-old woman filed a petition in the Bhopal district court against her four sons under the Protection of Woman from Domestic violence Act, said an advocate.

“This might be the first case of domestic violence filed by a 99-year-old lady. A resident of Ashok Nagar city, the woman accused her four sons of harassment and torture. She demanded maintenance allowance of Rs 10,000 per month with a right to live a respectful life till death,” said Mahendra Verma, advocate of the woman.

The woman filed the petition last week after she was ousted from her house in Ashok Nagar and was compelled to spend two days on the road, said the advocate.

The woman said, “I am a mother of six sons. My eldest son died while the youngest son is physically challenged. I had been living with my four sons - two are government employees and two are farmers - since 2001. After the death of my husband in 2001, my four sons encroached upon the whole property, including an 8-acre agricultural land and a house in Ashok Nagar. They cursed and harassed me. They starved me. I have been tortured physically and mentally for the past few years.”

“Two months ago, my sons threw me out of the house in Ashok Nagar and forced me to spend two days and a night on the road. Later, my physically challenged son brought me to Bhopal. Now, I mustered the courage and decided to teach a lesson to my sons,” said the woman.

However, one of the sons of the woman, who is a government employee, said, “My mother is not mentally stable. She decided to move to Bhopal. We don’t have any problem with her”.

The case is pending before the bench of judge Ashish Parsai in Bhopal district court.