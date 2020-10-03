Bhopal newborn found dead with stab wounds, police say grandparents guilty

A woman here has been arrested for allegedly killing her newborn granddaughter on September 28. The child’s body was found with multiple stab wounds in bushes on a temple premises in a locality in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The woman’s husband has also been arrested for helping her dispose of the body, said police.

An official release from Bhopal police said, “After the dead body of the child was found wrapped in a shawl with multiple injury marks and blood stains all over the body in Ayodhya Nagar locality, five teams of police personnel were formed to track the murderer. Staff members of several nursing homes in the vicinity were questioned and CCTV footage in the area was examined to track the murderer. During investigation, it was found that her husband had helped her dispose of the dead body.”

Also read: Indore hospital in the dock after patient, treated by homeopath in ICU, dies

As per the release, “The couple has a 19-year-old daughter who is single. When the daughter got pregnant, the woman, who possesses the skills of a midwife, found out about it. She helped her daughter deliver the baby on September 27 night but out of fear of social stigma, she killed the newborn with a blade and scissors. Later, her husband threw the body in the bushes in the slum area.”

It said police have recovered the murder weapons. The couple will be produced before the court later on Saturday.