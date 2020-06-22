Sections
Bhopal’s Covid-19 tally nears 2,500-mark, 40 new cases reported

“According to the sample report received today, forty people have been found positive for Covid-19 in Bhopal,” the Health Department said.

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 12:25 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Asian News International

According to the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 11,903 Covid-19 cases including 2,373 active cases, 9,015 recovered and 515 deaths so far. (ANI file photo)

40 more Covid-19 cases have been reported from Bhopal on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the city to 2,497, the Health Department said.

The department said that 33 people from Viva Hospital and 26 from Government Homeopathic Medical College And Hospital will be discharged after recovery.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 11,903 Covid-19 cases including 2,373 active cases, 9,015 recovered and 515 deaths so far.



