BJP’s Jyotiraditya Scindia hits out at Congress for insulting remarks against women

Jyotiraditya Scindia has hit out at Congress for insulting remarks against women (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has hit out at the Congress party for, what he said, were its leaders’ insulting remarks against women.

Though Scindia did not mention anyone in his remarks, his tweet on Thursday night came after the state Congress working president Jitu Patwari’s alleged anti-woman remarks that came in for sharp criticism from the BJP in general and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in particular.

“In the manner in which Congress leaders are constantly making indecent remarks and posting tweets against women which is against our culture it’s highly condemnable,” Scindia said quoting a Sanskrit verse: ‘yatra naryastu pujyante ramante tatra devta (where women are respected deities reside there).

Jitu Patwari, a former minister in the Kamal Nath led Congress government, provoked outrage on Wednesday when he made a comment about daughters.

“Five daughters were born namely demonetisation, goods and sales tax (GST), employment, inflation and economic slowdown while anticipating a son called development (vikas),” Patwari had tweeted.

He deleted the tweet after chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hit out at him and the Congress and called them anti-woman.

Patwari later said he regretted his comments and that daughters are like goddesses.

“My tweet was to suggest how people have been waiting for years for development promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi but they got instead demonetisation, GST, unemployment, inflation and economic slowdown which have broken the backbone of the economy,” he said.

Chouhan accused the Congress of insulting women and asked Sonia Gandhi, the party chief, to apologise to the nation and sack Patwari.

However, the Congress accused the BJP of being anti-Dalit and said it has a “prejudiced mindset”.

The party’s comment came after a photograph purportedly showing Dalit leader Prabhuram Chaudhary eating off a disposable plate in front of his upper-caste BJP colleague, Ashutosh Tiwari, who is seen eating from a metal plate, went viral on social media on Thursday.