Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Bhopal / Can’t allow sanitisers in temples, has alcohol: Bhopal priest

Can’t allow sanitisers in temples, has alcohol: Bhopal priest

The Centre has said in its directives that shoes or footwear should be preferably taken off inside own vehicle. Touching of statues idols and holy books are not allowed.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 13:59 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times Bhopal

The government has issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) which include physical distancing of at least six feet, mandatory use of face covers; frequent hand washing with soaps for at least 40-60 seconds, use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers and covering mouth and nose while sneezing or coughing. (REUTERS/Representative Image)

A priest in a temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal has said he is against the use of sanitisers at places of religious worship, which will open on Monday, June 8, in the first phase of Centre’s Unlock 1 plan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The government has issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) which include physical distancing of at least six feet, mandatory use of face covers; frequent hand washing with soaps for at least 40-60 seconds, use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers and covering mouth and nose while sneezing or coughing.

“The task of government is to issue the guidelines but I am against the sanitiser machine in the temples because it contains alcohol,” Chandrashekhar Tiwari, the priest of Bhopal Maa Vaishnavadham Nav Durga Temple, said, according to news agency ANI.

“When we cannot enter a temple after drinking alcohol, then how can we sanitise our hand with alcohol and go inside,” Tiwari added.



He then gave another option for people to maintain personal hygiene at public places.

“The machines for washing hands can be installed outside all the temples and soaps can be kept. We will accept that,” the priest said.

“Anyway, a person enters the temple only after taking a bath at home,” he said.

The Centre has said in its directives that shoes or footwear should be preferably taken off inside own vehicle. Touching of statues idols and holy books are not allowed.

Physical offerings such as prasad distribution or a sprinkling of holy water have not been allowed, the Centre has said.

Recorded devotional music and songs have been recommended but inviting choirs or singing groups is not advisable, it said

“Avoid physical contact while greeting each other. Common prayer mats should be avoided and devotees should bring their own prayer mat or piece of cloth which they may take back with them,” said the guidelines.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

World Environment Day: Beauty and the eco-conscious shopper
Jun 05, 2020 14:18 IST
Man complained of stomach ache, had a mobile phone charger in his bladder
Jun 05, 2020 14:13 IST
Possible No Time to Die plot leaks reveal explosive details about Bond film
Jun 05, 2020 14:08 IST
On Covid-19 treatment fee, Supreme Court’s question to private hospitals
Jun 05, 2020 14:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.