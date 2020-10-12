Chhattisgarh: Cousins poisoned over relationship, two family members arrested

A man and his cousin were poisoned and their bodies set on fire by two of their relatives for reportedly being in a relationship in Durg district, police said on Monday.

The relatives burnt their bodies on the banks of Shivnath river near Jewra Sirsa village of Durg, police said.

They have arrested two uncles—Charan Kuppal and K Ramu—of the deceased duo in connection with the murders.

Ajit Yadav, City superintendent of Police, Durg, told the media that the man and the woman lived next to each other in the Krishna Nagar locality.

Durg police said that last month the couple had eloped, following which the family had lodged a missing complaint.

Durg police found the duo in Chennai and brought them back to Durg on October 7.

On Saturday , the arrested men forcibly poisoned the man and the woman at home and burnt their bodies with the help of tyres and petrol on the banks of the Shivnath river.

“On Sunday, neighbours filed a complaint with the police regarding an altercation in the house on Saturday night. The police reached the spot and detained two persons who confessed to the murders,” said Yadav.

They said the couple wanted to get married, but the family members were against it.

Meanwhile, police have recovered the partially burnt bodies and started the investigation.