Compassion costs youth his life as beaten by police mercilessly, alleges family

A 30-year-old farmer’s compassionate act of giving water to a person lodged in a police lock-up led to his alleged merciless beating by police personnel inside a police station in Ujjain, 190 kilometres west of Bhopal, resulting in his death a few hours later, alleged a family in Ujjain and a farmer who claimed to be an eye-witness to the incident. However, the police claim he died due to cardiac arrest after drinking liquor.

Subhash Prajapat, a farmer and resident of village Mundlasuleman said he was arrested by a team from Neelganga police station of Ujjain city on Wednesday night in connection with outstanding arrears of about Rs 28,000 against power bills issued about a decade back. On Thursday, he was produced before the district court, from where he got bail. His friend Rahul Thakur, 30, from his village stood as a guarantor for his bail in the court. He could be released from the police custody in the evening only after completing all the formalities.

When he realised that his mobile phone was deposited in the police station he went back to the police station accompanied by his father Govind Prajapat and friend Rahul Thakur.

Subhash Prajapat said, “I was asked by the police personnel at Neelganga police station to sign a register to get back my phone. I was in the process of doing it when a man lodged in the police lock-up wanted the water bottle I was carrying to quench his thirst. I was about to give my water bottle but a policeman abused me and asked me not to dare to do so. It was when Rahul in a spur of moment gave his water bottle to him.”

Subhash alleged, “The police personnel in the police station dragged and lodged Rahul in the lock-up while showering abuses on him and started beating him in front of me. They shooed me away. Since I knew that the police personnel were not going to leave Rahul even if I get back to the police station, I contacted one of my acquaintances and sought his help to get Rahul released from the police station.”

Subhash said, “On way back home, Rahul told me the policemen had beaten him mercilessly and made him sign some papers too, while threatening to send him to jail. Near Gondia Fanta village Rahul complained about feeling uneasy. I gave him water but he vomited and collapsed. His death was caused due to police personnel’s beating.”

The deceased’s cousin Amit Thakur said the cops were not willing to lodge a complaint.

“When we approached the police station the police personnel didn’t lodge the complaint. They said an inquiry would be conducted by Chintaman police station under which my village falls after the post-mortem report. This is a clear case of custodial death caused by police brutality. The police personnel should be immediately suspended, tried for murder and sent to jail.”

He further claimed that the cops had destroyed crucial CCTV footage of the incident. “When we asked the police personnel at Neelganga police station to show us the CCTv footage they said the CCTv was not working since September 24. This is a case of manipulation and destruction of evidence by police itself.”

The deceased’s friend Vishal Rawal demanded that an FIR for murder be lodged against guilty police personnel.

Neelganga police station in charge Ravindra Yadav admitted that police personnel at the police station had scolded Rahul as he had allegedly given a cigarette and a bidi to the person lodged in the lockup which was against the rules but claimed that nobody beat him up. However, Chintaman police station was looking into the matter.

City superintendent of police Rajnish Kashyap said, “Subash Prajapat, the farmer arrested, and those who came to take him home after bail from the court had a drink at a liquor shop. While they were returning home, the deceased had cardiac arrest and died. However, we have asked members of the deceased’s family to lodge a formal complaint and we will conduct an inquiry into it. On their demand we got the post-mortem videographed and they were satisfied that there was no injury mark on the body of the deceased.”

According to family members of the deceased, Rahul was the main bread earner in his family.

