Cong MLA resigns from MP assembly, joins BJP in run-up to bypolls

Congress MLA Rahul Lodhi joins BJP in the presence of Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, at party office in Bhopal. (PTI)

The Congress’s Madhya Pradesh (MP) unit received a setback on Sunday in the run up to the upcoming bypolls after its sitting lawmaker Rahul Lodhi (36), who represents Damoh constituency in the state’s Bundelkhand region, resigned from the assembly.

Lodhi joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) immediately after his resignation was accepted by pro-tem speaker Rameshwar Sharma .

BJP’s MP unit chief Vishnu Datt Sharma, who represents the Khajuraho constituency in the Lok Sabha, welcomed Lodhi to the party.

The Congress dubbed Lodhi’s resignation a BJP game plan, as it predicted that the ruling party would face rout in the bypolls for 28 seats, which will be held on November 3.

“Lodhi had offered to resign on Friday. However, I had asked him to give it a thought and discuss his proposed move with his family members and party leaders. He refused to relent and resigned on Sunday. I have accepted his resignation,” Sharma said.

In 2018 assembly polls, Lodhi had defeated the BJP candidate Jayant Malaiya (72), who was also the outgoing finance minister in Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led cabinet, by 798 votes and made his debut as an elected lawmaker.

“I failed to get any work done in my constituency during the 15-month rule of the Congress. I am impressed by the BJP’s development agenda. Congress leaders have forgotten about their dignity, which is evident from the way they are targeting their counterparts in the BJP.”

Kamal Nath, a former MP CM and the head of the MP Pradesh Congress Committee (MPPCC), hit out at the BJP.

“The BJP doesn’t believe in democracy, public mandate, and ethics. It has converted politics into a thriving commercial activity. The ruling party is aware that it’s going to face a massive defeat in the upcoming bypolls. The BJP’s lust for power is evident. I am appealing to the public to give a befitting reply to the BJP for its brand of dirty politics,” Kamal Nath alleged.

The BJP responded to Kamal Nath’s allegations.

“Congress MLAs felt neglected and humiliated during their government’s 15-month misrule, where more attention was paid by Kamal Nath to industrialists and celebrities than his own lawmakers. The depressed Congress legislators are impressed with the BJP governments’ development agenda at both the Centre and the state under the able guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister for Home Affair Amit Shah and MP CM Chouhan,” said Vijesh Lunawat, who is the vice-president of the BJP’s MP unit.

Earlier on March 10, 22 Congress legislators had resigned from the assembly in an act of rebellion against the then CM Kamal Nath, leading to the collapse of the 15-month-old state government.

Three more Congress lawmakers had resigned from the assembly in July and joined the BJP.

Lodhi is the 26th Congress legislator to join the BJP.

All 25 former Congress lawmakers, including 12 who are ministers in the Chouhan-led government, are seeking re-election to the state assembly on BJP tickets in bypolls slated to be held on November 3.