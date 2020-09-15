Sections
Congress MLA Govardhan Dangi dies of Covid-19 in Gurugram hospital

MPCC spokesperson Saed Jafar said Dangi had tested Covid-19 positive a few days ago

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 11:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Bhopal

Congress lawmaker Govardhan Dangi died of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at a private hospital in Gurugram on Tuesday morning, as per the party’s Madhya Pradesh (MP) unit.

MP Congress Committee (MPCC) tweeted that the legislator from Biaora constituency of the state’s Rajgarh district passed away because of the viral infection.

MPCC spokesperson Saed Jafar said Dangi had tested Covid-19 positive a few days ago.

“He was admitted to Bhopal’s Chirayu Medical College, a dedicated Covid-19 facility, after he was found to have contracted SARS-CoV-2, which causes the viral disease. He was shifted to a hospital in Gurugram after his health worsened. He passed away on Tuesday morning,” said Jafar.



Leaders from the Congress and the ruling Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) in MP paid their tributes to Dangi.

