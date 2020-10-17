Covid-19, farmers, women find special spot in Congress’ manifesto for MP by-polls

The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Saturday promised job and pension to a family member of those who died due to Covid-19 in its 52 points ‘Vachan Patra’ (manifesto) released for by-election to 28 assembly seats to be held on November 3.

The manifesto, which focuses on Covid-19-affected people, farmers, unemployed youth, women and businessmen, was released by state Congress president and former chief minister Kamal Nath.

Releasing a list of promises fulfilled during Congress’ 15-month-long tenure in state, Nath said, “During the tenure of 15 months, Congress fulfilled 574 promises out of 974 mentioned in the manifesto released before the 2018 assembly election.”

He added, “We don’t believe in making false promises like MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.”

Nath also said that Congress opposed farm bills amendment in labour laws approved in the monsoon session of Parliament and claimed that they would not be implemented in Madhya Pradesh if Congress returns to power.

Congress needs to win all 28 assembly seats to get through the majority mark of 116 in the 230 member state assembly.

“If Congress comes to power, it will initiate Corona Samajik Suraksha Pension Yojna for the next of kin of those who die due to Covid-19. Similarly, jobs will be provided to a family member of Covid-19 victims. The Congress-led state government will also help the family members of the victims in setting up businesses,” Nath said.

The manifesto, bearing pictures of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra, also stated that businessmen affected by the pandemic will be provided Rs 50,000 loan without interest to revive their businesses. Also, no fee will be levied on unemployed youth for applying for government jobs. Nath also said the farm loan waiver scheme will be resumed. Like Congress-led Chhattisgarh government, Gaudhan Sewa Yojna will start in the state, he said.

According to the manifesto, the Congress promised an annual award of Rs 1 lakh which would be given to a person working in the field of women empowerment, safety, security and welfare.

Besides promising development of Gwalior-Chambal division, where by-election will be held on 16 of the 28 assembly seats, the Congress tried to woo different castes with promises to bring justice to them. The party also promised to include certain castes, like Keer, Meena and Pardhi, in the list of scheduled tribes.

MP Congress spokesperson JP Dhanopia said, “Earlier in September, MP Congress committee released the sample draft on local manifestos for all 28 assembly seats and that was not a final one. The final draft on the manifesto was released on Saturday. Nobody raised any question from the party. It was BJP which is creating propaganda.”

BJP-led state government home minister Narottam Mishra took a jibe on the manifesto and termed it a ‘Kapat (deception) Patra’. He said, “Congress promises are just for the draft not to fulfill. Earlier, they tricked the voters in the name of farm loan waiver scheme, now nobody is going to believe these promises.”