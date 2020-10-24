Sections
Covid-19: Madhya Pradesh govt allows prison visits from November 1

In an order issued on Friday, the state jail department also directed prison officials to ensure implementation of the Covid-19 protocol during meetings between visitors and inmates, the official from the public relations department said.

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 16:12 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Bhopal

Following the announcement of the coronavirus-induced lockdown in March, the jail department had banned prison visits and in the previous order issued on August 21, the ban was extended till October 31, the official said. (Arvind Yadav/HT file photo. Representative image)

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to allow visitors for jail inmates starting November 1, almost eight months after suspending prison visits due to the Covid-19 pandemic, an official said on Saturday.

Following the announcement of the coronavirus-induced lockdown in March, the jail department had banned prison visits and in the previous order issued on August 21, the ban was extended till October 31, he said.

Meanwhile, state home minister Narottam Mishra said a video conferencing and telephone facility, which was started in jails during the lockdown, will continue even after November 1 when visitors are allowed.

