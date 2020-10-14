Sections
Covid-19: Madhya Pradesh sees 37% decline in fresh cases in past three weeks

The number of active cases in the state is 14,932. There has also been a significant decline in the fatality rate in the state which is at 1.78%

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 09:47 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times Bhopal

Covid-19 patients being discharged from Chirayu Medical College and Hospital after recovery in Bhopal earlier in October. (File photo)

Madhya Pradesh has seen a decline of 37% in fresh Covid-19 cases in the past three weeks even as the state’s recovery rate has gone up to 88.4%, according to an official communique from the government.

As per the statement, the health department shared these numbers with chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during a review meeting on Covid-19 situation in the state, held on Tuesday night.

Despite these numbers, however, Indore, Bhopal and certain other districts continue to cause concern. “During the district-wise review, it was found that the highest new cases are in Indore and Bhopal. In Indore, 418 new cases and in Bhopal, 213 new cases were reported on Tuesday. However, the rate of growth of the number of cases in all the districts is continuously declining; it is 1.59% in Indore and it is 1.15% in Bhopal,” said the official statement.

“The chief minister instructed the collectors of Balaghat, Sehore and Harda districts to pay special attention to the situation,” the statement said.



The number of active cases in the state is 14,932. There has also been a significant decline in the fatality rate in the state which is at 1.78%.

There has also been a significant improvement in the Covid-19 situation in Gwalior, Ujjain and Morena districts.

Additional chief secretary Mohammad Suleman said the situation in Madhya Pradesh was reviewed in detail by Union health secretary Luv Agrawal on Tuesday.

“The Union secretary has given instructions regarding the arrangement of cold chain in the state for the corona vaccine in the coming time. Chief minister Chouhan directed the authorities to ensure action accordingly,” he added.

Suleman said 55% of the total Covid-19 cases in the state were in home isolation, while the rest were admitted in hospitals. Patients under home isolation were being continuously monitored through the Control and Command Centre set up in every district.

