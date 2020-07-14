Covid-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh aggravates, more than 5,000 cases in fortnight

The grim and worsening situation in the state can be gauged from the fact that in the past 15 days the state has witnessed more than 5,000 new cases. (HT Photo)

Covid-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh has witnessed an alarming spike in the positive cases particularly in four cities of the state- Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior and Morena much to worry of the state government that drove chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to visit Gwalior-Chambal region a couple of days back to review the situation over there, as per the government’s data and officials.

As the situation has aggravated Gwalior district administration announced on Monday night clamping curfew in the city for seven days while also ordering sealing of the border of the district. Indore on Monday announced rescheduling of opening of markets as per a left-right method meaning thereby the shops on one side of the road will be opened on one day to be followed by opening of shops on the other side of the road the next day, as per the administrative authorities in the districts.

In Morena, collector Priyanka Das announced that until and unless positivity rate of samples was reduced to 4% from 10% the administration will not be able to allow opening of markets. “In the past seven days sampling reports 42% were tested positive including 40% from the urban area”, she said in a meeting.

The grim and worsening situation in the state can be gauged from the fact that in the past 15 days the state has witnessed more than 5,000 new cases. On an average, this fortnight has seen almost 335 new cases every day or in other words almost 14 cases every hour. The exact number is 5021 to take the tally of the state Covid-19 cases to 18,207, as per the health department’s bulletin released on Monday night.

In comparison, the state had seen 13186 Covid-19 positive cases till June 28 night. Thus on an average, the period of 101 days since Corona cases were first reported in the state on March 20, almost 131 positive cases were reported daily or more than five cases per hour. Thus, growth of Covid-19 cases went up by more than 250% during the past fortnight, as per the government’s data.

Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior and Morena contributed 2903 Covid-19 positive cases to the total of 5,021 which is 57.81% of the total with Bhopal reporting the maximum number of cases- 850 followed by Indore with 737 cases, Gwalior- 665 and Morena-651.

As per the health department’s bulletin, Gwalior became the third district in the state with maximum number of Covid positive cases- 1016 after Indore (5352) and Bhopal (3590). Morena in Gwalior-Chambal region closely follows Gwalior with 976 cases. There are 21 more districts in the state out of the total 52 which have Covid cases in three digits from 101 in Vidisha to 896 in Ujjain.

WORRYING DEATH RATE

As per the health department’s data, in the past one fortnight the state witnessed 106 deaths. Thus, seven deaths were reported daily on an average whereas earlier in the 101-day period the state reported more than 5 deaths every day. The total deaths reported so far in the state is 663, as per the health department’s bulletin.

Indore tops the death chart with 269 deaths followed by Bhopal (122), Ujjain (71), Burhanpur (23), Sagar (22), Khandwa (17), Jabalpur and Khargone (15 each), Dewas (10) and remaining in 29 districts.

Though the death rate in the state has been reduced to 3.64% at present from once close to 5%, it’s still higher than the national average death rate- 2.61%. Ujjain continues to report the highest death rate among major cities in the state at 7.72% followed by Indore with 5.02%. Bhopal’s death rate among Covid-19 patients is 3.39%.

Right to Information (RTI) activist Ajay Dubey said, “The situation is alarming given the fact the state government is manipulating the data on the patients and deaths. It has been seen that the government withholds the data on death to be released later. Also, the fact remains that the number of tests being conducted on suspected Covid patients is much less in comparison to what is required. That’s why the real situation is hardly reflected in the government’s bulletins.”

Public health expert Amulya Nidhi said, “The state government claimed to have taken a number of measures to control the situation particularly in Indore and Bhopal but while situation is further aggravated in the two cities Gwalior-Chambal region became another big Covid hotspot. At the same time, Malwa-Nimad region and parts of Mahakoshal, Bundelkhand and central regions continue to pose a major challenge to the state government. The situation has worsened during the unlock period and the state government seems to have no idea how to control the situation.”

Admitting that the Corona infection was on rise in the state health minister Prabhuram Choudhary who was assigned the portfolio of health department on Monday said, “This is why I have decided not to celebrate my birthday on Wednesday. However, the state government under the leadership of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan started a ‘Kill corona campaign’ from July 1 to control the situation in the entire state. I will review the situation and my priority is to upgrade the hospitals and other infrastructure of the public health system.”