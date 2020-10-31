Sections
Home / Bhopal / EC order withdrawing Kamal Nath’s star campaigner status unfair: Digvijaya Singh

EC order withdrawing Kamal Nath’s star campaigner status unfair: Digvijaya Singh

Election Commission of India had earlier revoked the star campaigner status of Congress leader Kamal Nath, citing repeated violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 09:57 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Indore

Digvijaya Singh said this in response to the statement of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who had stated that the stains on Kamal Nath will not be washed by washing powder (PTI file photo)

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday said that the Election Commission (EC) order withdrawing star campaigner status from former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath is unfair.

“It is a strange order. After an advisory was given to him, he gave no further statements. The statement, which is being mentioned, is from October 13. I think this order is unfair. We are contemplating as to what legal suggestion has to be taken,” Singh said.

“There is pressure being applied and it is not right,” he added.

“First ask Jyotiraditya Scindia Ji whether Shivraj’s blood-stained hands should be washed or not,”

Scindia had said while he was in Congress that Shivraj Singh Chohan’s hands are stained with the blood of the farmers of Mandsaur.

Singh was in Indore’s Sanwer to campaign for the Congress candidate Premchand Borasi.

Voting on 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh by-polls will take place on November 3 and the results will be declared on November 10.

By-elections are due on 28 seats following the resignation of 25 MLAs and the death of three legislators earlier.

In March this year, 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the state Assembly paving the way for BJP’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take over as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for the fourth time.

