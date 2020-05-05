Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Bhopal / FIR against over 400 unidentified migrants for pelting stones at cops in Madhya Pradesh

FIR against over 400 unidentified migrants for pelting stones at cops in Madhya Pradesh

At least 3 police personnel had received injuries in the incident, said Rajendra Solanki, Sub-Inspector at Sendhwa Rural Police Station.

Updated: May 05, 2020 06:32 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Bhopal

Migrant laborers who stranded in Nashik arrived at Misrod railway station on a special train, in Bhopal on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (ANI/Representative Photo)

An FIR has been lodged against over 400 unidentified migrant workers for stone pelting at police in Sendhwa area of Barwani, Madhya Pradesh, officials said.

At least 3 police personnel had received injuries in the incident, said Rajendra Solanki, Sub-Inspector at Sendhwa Rural Police Station.

On Sunday, migrant workers had blocked the national highway here and allegedly pelted stones at the police in which three cops received minor injuries.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India a step closer to making key drug to treat Covid-19
May 05, 2020 04:15 IST
In Pakistan’s new script for terrorism in Kashmir, Handwara is the key
May 05, 2020 05:31 IST
Bustle, chaos as lockdown 3.0 begins
May 05, 2020 02:39 IST
Amid e-learning push, parents wary as children’s screen time increases
May 05, 2020 05:01 IST

latest news

Rahul Gandhi to discuss economy, Covid-19 with Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee
May 05, 2020 06:51 IST
Global coronavirus death toll surpasses 250,000: Report
May 05, 2020 06:51 IST
LIVE: With 1,015 deaths US reports lowest single day toll in a month
May 05, 2020 06:35 IST
FIR against over 400 unidentified migrants for pelting stones at cops in Madhya Pradesh
May 05, 2020 06:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.