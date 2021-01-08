Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bhopal / First case of infection of UK-strain of coronavirus found in Madhya Pradesh

First case of infection of UK-strain of coronavirus found in Madhya Pradesh

The patient, who is asymptomatic, has been placed in home isolation, district collector Manish Singh said. It was the first case of infection of the UK variant of the virus in the state, said Dr Veena Sinha, additional director, MP Health Department.

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 19:58 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Indore

After returning from the UK, the man had come in contact with 39 persons, 34 of them from outside Indore district, a local health official said. These 34 persons were contacted and informed about his status. (AP Photo. Representative image)

In the first such case in Madhya Pradesh, a 39-year-old man who returned to Indore from the UK last month has tested positive for the new coronavirus strain, senior officials said on Friday.

The patient, who is asymptomatic, has been placed in home isolation, district collector Manish Singh said.

It was the first case of infection of the UK variant of the virus in the state, said Dr Veena Sinha, additional director, MP Health Department.

After returning from the UK, the man had come in contact with 39 persons, 34 of them from outside Indore district, a local health official said.



These 34 persons were contacted and informed about his status. The remaining five, including two of the patient’s family members, are from Indore and have undergone Covid-19 tests and are in good health, the official added.

The man returned from the UK on December 23 and tested positive for coronavirus.

His samples were then sent to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Delhi and its report confirmed that he was carrying the new variant of the virus, the official said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pak court jails LeT’s Lakhvi for terror financing, India calls it ‘farcical’
by Imtiaz Ahmad and Rezaul H Laskar
Customs officials set to grill Kerala Speaker in gold smuggling case
by Ramesh Babu
Won’t be blackmailed into visiting mourning Hazara, says Pak PM Khan
by Imtiaz Ahmad , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
It’s not just repeal of farm laws, other issues involved too: Haryana CM
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal

latest news

UK-US race for mini trade deal slowed by Trump’s mob crisis
by Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
PM Modi to meet all chief ministers on Jan 11 to discuss Covid-19 vaccination rollout
by hindustantimes.com
‘Centre to hold ‘Know Your Constitution’ campaign in schools, colleges’: Om Birla
by HT Correspondent
Schools reopen in Odisha for students of classes 10, 12
by PTI | Posted by Nilesh Mathur
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.