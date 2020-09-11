Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bhopal / Four arrested in Madhya Pradesh for developing fake IDs to get SIMs for online fraudsters

Four arrested in Madhya Pradesh for developing fake IDs to get SIMs for online fraudsters

The SIM cards were sold to fraudsters in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar for up to Rs 5,000.

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 10:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Bhopal

Representational Image.

The Madhya Pradesh police have arrested four men associated with telecom companies from Shivpuri for allegedly issuing SIM cards using forged identity cards to defraud people.

Bhopal police superintendent (cyber cell) Gurukaran Singh said Pankaj Gupta, 28, Indrapal Singh, 24, Pankaj Joshi, 20, and Manish Namdeo, 24, were arrested after Bhopal-resident Yogesh Sood lodged a complaint that a person called him up and asked for some bank details to increase the limit of credit card in January this year. “The fraudsters [later] transferred Rs 122,000 from Sood’s account to different digital payment wallets.”

Also read: 3 Chandigarh residents fall prey to online fraud

Gurukaran Singh said the cyber cell traced the numbers used to open the wallets and found they were registered in the names of different residents. “During investigation, we found that a distributor Pankaj Gupta and retailers Indrapal Singh, Pankaj Joshi and Manish Namdeo used to make fake identification cards by using cards of genuine customers by morphing their names and photos. Later these fake cards were used to issue SIM cards.”

The SIM cards were sold to fraudsters in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar for up to Rs 5,000.



Gurukaran Singh said more people were involved in the racket and were going to be nabbed soon.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, China troop disengagement in Ladakh is first step before de-escalation
Sep 11, 2020 10:14 IST
India, China agree on 5-point plan for resolving border standoff: Here’s what you need to know
Sep 11, 2020 09:53 IST
ICMR publishes first sero survey results; 6.4 million were likely Covid-19 infected around May
Sep 11, 2020 09:56 IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat seeks focus on jobs for migrants, urban labourers
Sep 11, 2020 09:48 IST

latest news

7 robbers held for Shiv Sena leader’s murder in Indore
Sep 11, 2020 10:33 IST
Babita Phogat comes out in Kangana Ranaut’s support
Sep 11, 2020 10:33 IST
Indigenous community in Peru turns to ancestral remedies amid COVID-19
Sep 11, 2020 10:30 IST
96,551 new cases take India’s Covid-19 tally past 4.5 million mark
Sep 11, 2020 10:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.