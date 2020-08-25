Sections
Home / Bhopal / ​Gadkari inaugurates 26 road projects and lays foundation of 19 others in Madhya Pradesh

​Gadkari inaugurates 26 road projects and lays foundation of 19 others in Madhya Pradesh

In his address, Gadkari spoke of how these road projects would change the lives of people not only in Madhya Pradesh but other states connected through these roads as well

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 16:37 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Bhopal

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari said the highway projects were being built with a view to reduce traffic and accidents in the future. (REUTERS)

Quoting former US President John F Kennedy, “It is not our wealth that built our roads, but it is our roads that built our wealth”, Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated as many as 26 highway projects and laid the foundation of 19 other projects measuring 1,361 kilometres (worth Rs 11,427 crore) in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday through a virtual programme.

Others who attended the programme include Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Thaverchand Gehlot, Prahlad Singh Patel and VK Singh, chief minister Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan and PWD minister Gopal Bhargava, besides officers of the ministry of road transport and highways and the Madhya Pradesh government.

In his address, Gadkari spoke of how these road projects would change the lives of people not only in Madhya Pradesh but other states connected through these roads as well. This would result in better transport and significant reduction in travel time and fuel expenses, he added.

He said the highway projects were being built with a view to reduce traffic and accidents in the future.



Expressing concern over the death of 0.15 million people in 0.5 million road accidents every year across the country, Gadkari said 40% of those killed in these accidents were aged 18 to 24 years.

Appreciating Tamil Nadu for its work on black spots in the state where significant number of road accidents take place, he asked chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to work on black spots in Madhya Pradesh.

Underlining the need of more drivers in the country, he said there should be one driving school in every district.

Chief minister Chouhan urged the Union minister to formally approve Chambal Progressway, the upgrading of six highways worth Rs 1,569 crore, and 65 other small projects worth Rs 182 crore.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

SAI accepts David John’s resignation as HI’s High Performance Director
Aug 25, 2020 16:40 IST
Jennifer Lopez is launching her makeup and skincare brand, JLo Beauty
Aug 25, 2020 16:38 IST
Punjab cabinet okays Rs 1.5 crore per annum as recurring grant for 11 more constituent colleges
Aug 25, 2020 16:36 IST
SSC Constable in Delhi Police Exam 2020: Commission issues important notice for applicants
Aug 25, 2020 16:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.