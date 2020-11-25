Madhya Pradesh: Govt watchdog to check content and filming of scenes in movies and series

The state government took this decision after there was a controversy over a kissing scene in a Netflix web series A Suitable Boy, based on Vikram Seth’s novel of the same name, which was filmed at Maheshwar Temple in Khargone district (Representational Photo/REUTERS)

The Madhya Pradesh (MP) government will keep an eye on the content and scenes of movies and serials filmed at the holy and historical places in the state, said Narottam Mishra, the MP home minister, on Tuesday.

The state government took this decision after there was a controversy over a kissing scene in a web series A Suitable Boy, based on Vikram Seth’s novel of the same name, which was filmed at Maheshwar Temple in Khargone district. An FIR has been registered at Rewa against two executives of streaming platform Netflix for allegedly insulting religious sentiments.

Mishra said, “We have directed the district officers to record videos of the shooting of movies and series in heritage buildings and holy places of MP.”

“Obscene pictures can’t be filmed at holy places. A team of officers will check scenes and content. In case of any mistake and violation, the director and producer will be held responsible and the district administration will take action against them,” said Mishra.

According to an officer of tourism department, “Strict guidelines will be formed to check the content and scenes. The entertainment company will have to adhere to the guidelines while shooting in MP.”

However, people in the tourism industry say it will dissuade the entertainment industry from choosing MP for shooting. A tourism company owner Akshay Hunka said, “We are also not in a favour of such scenes which hurt any kind of sentiments, but such guidelines, producers and directors will not choose destinations in MP for shooting.”

Congress spokesperson JP Dhanopia said, “The formulation of guidelines is a good step but it shouldn’t be against the freedom of expression and speech. In the name of keeping an eye on such things, the BJP-led state government will do moral policing.”