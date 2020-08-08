Gwalior SP’s ‘radio message’ sparks row about Bhim Army’s anti-Hinduism ‘propaganda’

Sections
The radio message, which was sent on Thursday (August 6), went viral on social media the following day.

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 14:54 IST

By Ranjan, Hindustan Times Bhopal/Gwalior

Members of Bhim Army in Delhi. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO/For Representative Purposes Only)

A row has erupted following the circulation of a radio message to all the in-charge of the police stations and other subordinates purportedly sent by the superintendent of police (SP), Gwalior, Amit Sanghi, asking them to keep a strict vigil on the activities of the Bhim Army, a Dalit rights organisation, which is allegedly working against Hinduism in the district.

Sanghi, who assumed the charge as Gwalior SP recently, issued a show-cause notice to the in-charge of district special branch (DSB) for circulating the radio message without his knowledge and permission.

“The DSB in-charge issued the radio-message without my knowledge. I have issued a show-cause notice to him and sought an explanation,” said the SP.



The SP’s purported radio message stated: “(As per information from) the assistant inspector general of police (special branch), Bhopal, Bhim Army office-bearers/workers are trying to infuse the poison of casteism in Scheduled Caste (SC)-dominated localities by propagating against Hinduism. They (SCs) are being persuaded not to install the idols of Lord Ganesha in their homes. They are also being asked to worship Babasaheb Ambedkar as their God.”

The radio message urged the police to keep a close watch on the situation and take necessary action to ensure that no untoward incident occurs in Gwalior district.

“We wanted to authenticate the veracity of the input. However, it was not meant to be circulated across the department,” the SP said.

The Bhim Army’s Gwalior unit read a malicious intent against SCs by purportedly circulating such a discriminatory radio message.

“There are some Manuvadi (upper caste) forces, which are behind such kinds of propaganda against the Bhim Army and SCs. We are not indulging in any such activity. The images of gods and goddesses can be found in any SC home, including mine. We are opposed to these inimical forces that are trying to create a rift in the society and working against SCs’ interests,” alleged Nand Kishore, president, Gwalior district, Bhim Army.

(With inputs from Mahesh Shivhare in Gwalior)

