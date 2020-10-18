‘Harassing for money after failed marriages,’ allege parents after MP woman accuses brothers of rape

A 36-year-old woman registered a case on Saturday against her two younger brothers, one of them is a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), for allegedly raping her eight months ago in Bhopal, the police said.

The woman, a resident of Misrod in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, also accused her parents of supporting the brothers and physically assaulting her, said Niranjan Sharma, inspector, Misrod police station.

The police registered an FIR under section 376d (gang rape) 120 b (criminal conspiracy) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against a 32-year-old brother, who is an SDM, and a 34-year-old brother, who is an employee of the Indian Railways. The woman’s parents have been booked under section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement against) of the IPC. No arrest has been made so far.

In her complaint to the police, the woman said she was “raped by her brothers, who are unmarried, in February. When she shared her ordeal with her parents, they also beat her up. All four members of the family are harassing her. They also tried to implicate her in a false case.”

However, the woman’s 64-year-old father said, “after the failure of my daughter’s two marriages, she started harassing us for money. Upset with regular harassment, my wife and I complained to Misrod police station in August this year. After the complaint, police registered an FIR and arrested her under section 294 (punishment for obscene acts and words in public), 327 (voluntarily causing hurt to extort property) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. After she was released on bail, she was forcing us to withdraw the complaint. Now, she registered a false complaint against her brothers.”

Bhopal, deputy inspector general (DIG) of police, Irshad Wali said, “Earlier, it was a family dispute between the woman and her parents. Now on Saturday, the woman came up with this new fact. We are investigating the matter and will arrest the accused after investigation.”