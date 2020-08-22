Heavy rainfall lashes parts of western Madhya Pradesh, low-lying areas flooded

Incidents of waterlogging were reported in several parts of Bhopal, particularly from low-lying areas, a fire department official said. (ANI file photo)

Heavy rains inundated low-lying areas in several parts of Madhya Pradesh, especially those in the western parts of the state, affecting normal life, officials said on Saturday.

Incessant rainfall in the western districts, including Bhopal, Indore and Sehore, since Friday has sent small rivers and nullahs into spate, they added.

In the last 24 hours, Bhopal recorded 210 mm of rainfall, Indore received 263 mm and Sehore recorded 316 mm, which is the highest in Madhya Pradesh, an official from India Meteorological Department’s (IMD’s) Bhopal office told news agency PTI. Monsoon is likely to remain active over the course of the next two days in the western region, the official added.

Also read: IMD issues red warning for parts of central, western India

Incidents of waterlogging were reported in several parts of Bhopal, particularly from low-lying areas, a fire department official said. Roads in some areas of the state capital were submerged following the downpour. Authorities said Shahpura Lake started overflowing following incessant rains.

Meanwhile, sluice gates of Bhopal’s Upper Lake were opened on Saturday morning following a rise in water levels, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner KVS Choudary said. “Inflow from streams in the catchment areas is causing the water levels to rise in Upper Lake”, Choudhary said.

Also read| Mumbai rains latest update: IMD issue orange alert as city celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi

The downstream of Bhadbhada Dam, which is at the southeast corner of the Upper Lake has been issued an alert, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)