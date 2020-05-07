Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Bhopal / Lockdown 3.0: 15 people detained for gathering at Indore temple

Lockdown 3.0: 15 people detained for gathering at Indore temple

According to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, no religious congregation is allowed amid the lockdown.

Updated: May 07, 2020 06:45 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Indore

Indore reported as many as 18 more people in Indore have confirmed Covid-19 positive on Wednesday, taking the total count to 1,699. (PTI file photo )

Madhya Pradesh Police on Wednesday detained 15 people for gathering at Narsingh Temple in Indore to offer prayers amid lockdown.

“The 15 people had given me a letter saying that they will perform aarti in the Narsingh Temple. However, we had told them that it is not allowed due to the lockdown norms,” said Sarafa Police Station In-charge.

According to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, no religious congregation is allowed amid the lockdown.

Meanwhile, Indore reported as many as 18 more people in Indore have confirmed Covid-19 positive on Wednesday, taking the total count to 1,699.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India records 10,000 Covid-19 cases in 3 days, total crosses 50,000
May 07, 2020 07:44 IST
At Delhi airport, repatriated Indians to be screened, split into groups
May 07, 2020 02:19 IST
US firm Gilead in talks with Indian drug companies to produce remdesivir
May 07, 2020 07:10 IST
‘China may or may not keep trade deal’, says US President Donald Trump
May 07, 2020 05:49 IST

latest news

First CPEC and now China’s Covid-19: Gilgit-Baltistan’s growing woes | Opinion
May 07, 2020 07:52 IST
What will the new normal be like for athletes in training?
May 07, 2020 07:49 IST
‘Very insulting’: Trump vetoes measure limiting his war powers in Iran
May 07, 2020 07:34 IST
Jio phone users to soon get their own Aarogya Setu app
May 07, 2020 07:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.