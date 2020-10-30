Love for food lands couple in police custody after evading arrest for 6 months

Love for food landed a couple from Jalandhar in police custody four days back after they managed to evade arrest for about six months having defrauded several people in Bhopal in the name of doubling their income, said police.

According to the police, the couple identified as Manish Sharma,42, a resident of Pali Hills, Jalandhar and his wife Manisha Sharma, 40, had been hiding in Jalandhar, their home town, for the past six months since they left Bhopal after defrauding at least 5 people of Rs 60 to Rs 70 lakh. They shut all their social media accounts and switched off their mobile phones leaving hardly any clue with the police to track them down.

“The couple Manish Sharma and Manisha Sharma did everything they could think of to the evade arrest. We didn’t have any clue to reach them. But a food delivery site helped us nab them. After fleeing from Bhopal, the couple once ordered food online in Jalandhar from a popular food delivery site but instead of ordering the food from a new account, they ordered it from their old registered account which they used to order food online in Bhopal too. The cyber team tracked them down in Jalandhar,” said Gopal Dhakad, additional superintendent of police (ASP), crime branch, Bhopal.

“A resident of Bhopal, Santosh Bairagi, lodged a complaint at Crime branch Bhopal a few months ago that he had invested Rs 9 lakh in a company owned by Manish Sharma who stayed at Katara Hills in Bhopal as he had promised to return double the money invested. But in April, they left the house and switched off mobile phones. Even their Facebook accounts were also deleted,” said the police officer.

“After getting the clue regarding their whereabouts from the food delivery site, a team of crime branch was sent to Jalandhar recently. The team had a house to stay in on rent near the accused’s house and having been convinced about their identity, arrested them. The couple was brought to Bhopal on Tuesday and arrested on Wednesday,” said the officer.

During interrogation, the couple confessed their crime. They said they used to befriend rich people and convince them to invest in their company to get double the amount of investment. There may be more victims which may come to light during the interrogation, said the police officer.

The accused have been booked under sections 420 (cheating) and 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code (IPC). They were produced before the court on Thursday and the court sent Manisha on judicial remand while Manish Sharma on police remand of three days, said Sai Krishna Thota, superintendent of police, Bhopal (south).