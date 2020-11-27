Sections
Madhya Pradesh: 3-year-old girl dies in celebratory firing; police exhume body, book nine family members

The arrests were made after the preliminary post mortem report showed that the child died of gunshot injuries, said Manoj Gautam, police station in-charge, Naigarhi

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 17:12 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times Bhopal/Rewa

Representational Image.

Police on Friday arrested two people in connection with the death of a three-year-old girl in celebratory firing in Rewa, 536 km east of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Among those arrested is the girl’s mother as her family allegedly buried her body to hide the crime, said police.

Police have exhumed the body and sent it for postmortem to know the exact cause of death. The arrests were made after the preliminary post mortem report showed that the child died of gunshot injuries, said Manoj Gautam, police station in-charge, Naigarhi.

Police booked nine people of the family including girl’s parents, maternal uncle and grandfather. During interrogation, the mother reportedly confessed to the police.

The police officer said, “The girl reportedly died of injuries from celebratory firing by her maternal grandfather on November 6. The family buried her body in Chakghat. A week later, police got the tip-off that the girl was killed in a firing incident. The body was exhumed on November 13. The girl’s parents had claimed then that she died after falling from height.”

Rewa superintendent of police Rakesh Kumar Singh said, “The grandfather has been booked for murder while eight others were booked for hatching a criminal conspiracy and hiding the crime.”

(With inputs from Harendra Singh)

