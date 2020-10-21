Madhya Pradesh: ‘Accidental death during selfie’ turns out to be double murder; accused arrested

An accident, where two young men were reported to have lost their lives while taking a selfie in Madhya Pradesh’s (MP) Barwani district, located around 313 kilometres (km) south-west of Bhopal, on August 31, has turned out to be a case of double murder, said the police.

The accused, who had allegedly killed the men in a bid to keep his theft a secret, was arrested on Tuesday, police said.

Shantilal, a contractor, who belonged to MP’s Dhar district, has been accused of the youths’ murder, police said.

The arrested accused, who claimed to be the sole eye-witness of the alleged accident, had informed the police of the deaths on August 31, said Nimish Agarwal, superintendent of police (SP), Barwani.

Also read: Police arrest 3 for kidnapping and murder of Jabalpur transporter’s son, one dies

The deceased were identified as Dinesh Barela (25) and Bunty Barela (22), who belonged to Dahi village in Dhar district.

Their bodies were found at Ramgarh in Barwani district on September 1, the police said.

“Shantilal said that the two men had slipped and fallen in a gorge, while taking a selfie on August 1. Their bodies were found on September 1. Though Shantilal was questioned several times about the alleged accident, he stuck to the accident theory. However, there were certain discrepancies in his statement,” the SP said,

“Shantilal was again detained on Monday and he confessed to his crime the following day,” he said.

“Shantilal said that he was working at a construction site with Dinesh and Bunty. He had stolen 200 sacks of cement from the site a few months ago and handed over the building material to the duo. He had demanded Rs 40,000 from Dinesh and Bunty as his share, but the men refused to part with the cash and started blackmailing him. This led to their murder,” the SP said.

Shantilal has allegedly confessed to the police that he took the men to Ramgarh, a scenic spot in Barwani, and pushed them to a gorge and made it look like an accident.

The arrested accused has been booked under section 302 (murder) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the SP added.